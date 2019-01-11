Pzt - Cts 08:00 - 18:00

Neden AUTOEXPER?

Uzman KADRO

Isparta Autoexper şubesinde ekspertiz raporları, konusunda uzman, detaylı eğitim sisteminden geçirilmiş ve sertifikalandırılmış uzman personeller tarafından hazırlanmaktadır.

Güvence SİSTEMİ

Şubelerimizden almış olduğunuz ekspertiz raporları Autoexper güvence sistemi kapsamındadır. Bu sistemde raporlarda hata olması durumunda değer kaybı bedeli ödüyoruz. Biz hizmetimize o kadar güveniyoruz ki hata durumunda kaybınızı ödemeyi taahhüt ediyoruz.

Son Teknoloji Cihazlar

Autoexper şubelerinde kullanılan cihazlar, tüm kontrolleri yapılmış, yeterlilik belgelerine sahip, marka olarak kendini kanıtlamış ve en doğru ölçüm yapan test cihazlarıdır.

Detaylı Kontrol ve Raporlama

Most of the vehicles get damaged just because of maintenance neglect you take

    Ekspertiz Hizmetlerimiz

    Motor Performans Testi

    Motor güç ölçüm cihazı ile gerekli güvenlik önlemleri alınarak...

    Süspansiyon Testi

    Süspansiyon test cihazı ile aracın ön ve arka amortisör sistemleri

    Boya Kaporta Kontrol

    Boya kalınlık ölçüm cihazı ve uzman teknik personel tarafından

    Yanal Kayma Testi

    Yanal kayma test cihazı üzerinden araç geçirilerek ön ve arka

    Fren Testi

    Fren test cihazı ile aracın ön ve arka fren sistemleri

    Elektronik Arıza Tespiti

    Elektronik arıza tespit cihazı ile araç üzerinde bulunan

    Our Latest News

    11 Jan

    20th car looking

    What a crazy time. I have five children in colleghigh

    11 Oct

    Repaired Unlocking Being

    What a crazy time. I have five children in colleghigh

    11 Jul

    Crazy Your Auto

    What a crazy time. I have five children in colleghigh

    11 Jan

    Riding with friend

    Far far away, behind the word mountains, far from the

    18 Jul

    behind the word

    hat a crazy time. I have five children in colleghigh

    Birmingham, Alaska

    1014 Retreat Avenue

    +(91) 458 654 528

    Give us a call

    info@domain.com

    24/7 online support